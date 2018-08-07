This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 7 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man to appear before court today after Garda injures face in assault

The incident took place at around 12.30pm yesterday at Drumneveil, Cootehill, Cavan.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 3,601 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167715
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS due to appear before court today after a Garda was assaulted yesterday.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm yesterday at Drumnaveil, Cootehill, Cavan.

The Garda member received injuries to his face during the incident.

It is understood that the Garda member lost a number of teeth.

A man in his 30s is due to appear at Trim District Court today charged in relation to an assault on a Garda.

“This highlights the dangers our frontline members face at any time of the day or night at the coalface in towns all over the country,” James Morrisroe of the Garda Representative Association said.

“Our members confront danger every day so that others may walk away often at great personal risk. Our thoughts are with our injured colleague and we wish him a speedy recovery”.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
48,622  84
2
One dead and 60 injured after tanker truck explodes near Bologna
44,040  21
3
Coming soon? Here's what our sex lives will look like in the future (with robots and personalised toys)
39,438  58
Fora
1
On-demand cleaning outfit Helpling merged its UK and Irish operations after millions in losses
310  0
2
Why anyone worried about insurance prices in Ireland should care about the 'blue book'
300  0
3
The cost of building major projects has nearly topped the Celtic Tiger peak
151  0
The42
1
Who's in the frame to become the next Kerry senior football boss?
49,407  31
2
Joy as Ireland's Phil Healy books place in European Athletics 100m semi-finals in Berlin
20,152  4
3
Analysis: Tyrone's incredible tackling, Harte's bench power play and why they conceded the kick-outs
20,162  24
DailyEdge
1
Who sang it: U2 or Westlife?
6,865  0
2
Love Island's Megan questions 'the vilification of women' in heartfelt post
6,473  0
3
Emma Bunton has responded to Blake Lively moonlighting as her back in 1997
5,691  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Bus Éireann investigates incident where customer was 'trapped by luggage hold door'
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
EARTHQUAKE
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok
POLL
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Poll: Are you afraid of another economic collapse?
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie