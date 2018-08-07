Man to appear before court today after Garda injures face in assault

A MAN IS due to appear before court today after a Garda was assaulted yesterday.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm yesterday at Drumnaveil, Cootehill, Cavan.

The Garda member received injuries to his face during the incident.

It is understood that the Garda member lost a number of teeth.

A man in his 30s is due to appear at Trim District Court today charged in relation to an assault on a Garda.

“This highlights the dangers our frontline members face at any time of the day or night at the coalface in towns all over the country,” James Morrisroe of the Garda Representative Association said.

“Our members confront danger every day so that others may walk away often at great personal risk. Our thoughts are with our injured colleague and we wish him a speedy recovery”.

