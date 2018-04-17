  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation

The gang is suspected of trafficking drugs to Australia and then laundering the proceeds back to Ireland.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 2:05 PM
SIX PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and €250,000 in cash has been seized as part of an operation targeting a Dublin-based criminal gang.

The arrests are part of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting the money laundering activities of a criminal organisation suspected of drug trafficking offences in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Planned searches were carried out at a number of addresses in the greater Dublin area.

During these searches, €250,000 in cash was seized at one north Dublin address.

Six people were arrested – five men aged 27 to 31 and one woman aged 24 – on suspicion of money laundering offences. They are detained at various Dublin garda stations.

Source: Garda Press Office

The operation targeted an Irish criminal gang based out of Ballymun who are involved in international cocaine trafficking. It is understood they are suspected of trafficking drugs to Australia and then laundering the proceeds back to Ireland.

This operation was not connected to the ongoing investigation targeting the Kinahan drug cartel.

Speaking after the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said:

This is further evidence of the enhanced level of co-operation that An Garda Síochana, and Special Crime Operations in particular, have engaged in, in recent times with a view to tackling the organised crime gangs that operate at an international level.

“This investigation is supported by the other Bureaus within Special Crime Operations, local detective units from the DMR north division and the Australian Federal Police.”

Michelle Hennessy
