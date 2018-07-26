This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property

No arrests were made in relation to the seizure.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 1:44 PM
24 minutes ago 1,700 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4149065
The black Ford Mondeo seized by CAB officers in Sligo
Image: An Garda Síochána
The black Ford Mondeo seized by CAB officers in Sligo
The black Ford Mondeo seized by CAB officers in Sligo
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has seized a car, mobile phones, and documents following a raid on property in Co Sligo earlier today.

The items were seized after officers from CAB, the Revenue Commissioners, and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection searched the house this morning.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “The search was conducted at a residential premises in the Sligo Town area. A Ford Mondeo was seized along with a quantity of documents and mobile phones.”

No arrests were made, and Gardaí say investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
105,163  80
2
Waterford man who went missing in Netherlands turns up safe and well in Berlin
61,872  10
3
Swedish student's stunt to save Afghan man from deportation goes viral
40,111  129
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
605  0
2
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
294  0
3
This Dublin startup wants to stop small firms being burnt by currency fluctuations
195  0
The42
1
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
36,011  31
2
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
30,381  48
3
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
24,918  34
DailyEdge
1
Dr Alex was all Love Island viewers could talk about after last night's Baby Challenge
9,963  0
2
A US politician has resigned after making a show of himself on Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who is America?'
6,739  4
3
Praise is heaped upon Primark for using an amputee model in latest ad campaign
5,027  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna has extra portion of settlement released to purchase Dublin home
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
COURT
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today
HIV drug may be more affordable after European court ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie