Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property

The black Ford Mondeo seized by CAB officers in Sligo

The black Ford Mondeo seized by CAB officers in Sligo

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has seized a car, mobile phones, and documents following a raid on property in Co Sligo earlier today.

The items were seized after officers from CAB, the Revenue Commissioners, and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection searched the house this morning.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “The search was conducted at a residential premises in the Sligo Town area. A Ford Mondeo was seized along with a quantity of documents and mobile phones.”

No arrests were made, and Gardaí say investigations into the seizure are ongoing.