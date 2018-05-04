  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 4 May, 2018
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor

The man is facing one count of being charged with the sexual assault of a female under the age of 18 in 2016.

By TheJournal.ie Friday 4 May 2018, 6:06 PM
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a minor.

The married man is facing one single count of being charged with the sexual assault of a female under 18 years of age on 27 November 2016, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.

At a provincial district court, the member, in his 40s, was returned for trial to the circuit court.

In court, investigations officer with An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), Richard Gomm gave evidence of serving the Book of Evidence on the accused at 10.15am before the court.

Those found guilty of sexual assault in the circuit court face a jail term of up to five years on conviction.

Bail conditions

In the case, the State solicitor for the area requested in court that as part of the accused’s bail conditions, he have no contact with two named persons who are witnesses in the case.

However, the solicitor for the accused objected to his client having no contact with those two people as one is his wife and the second is a garda superintendent who is the man’s liaison officer.

In reply, the State solicitor for the area said that the accused can have contact with those people concerned but not discuss the case before the court with them.

The judge told the accused if an alibi forms any part of his defence that he had 14 days in which to provide the State with the alibi.

The judge also granted legal aid in the case to the accused of the district court and a fresh application can be made for legal aid in the circuit court.

Adjourned

The matter was adjourned in court for the State to establish if the accused was being returned for trial to the current or next sittings of the circuit court and during the adjournment, the accused – sitting near the front of the court – took time to go through the Book of Evidence that had been earlier served on him.

The man was remanded on bail on his own bond of €500.

A spokesman for Gsoc said yesterday that it did not wish to comment in any way on the case before the court.

However, generally, he did confirm that in 2017, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) made nine directions for prosecution involving 10 members of the gardaí concerning a variety of alleged offences.

“The nature of the cases involved allegations of assault, sexual assault, criminal damage, careless driving, dangerous driving and theft,” he said.

“Gsoc will not comment any further on the details of these cases.”

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

