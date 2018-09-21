One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home

The drugs and shotgun cartridges seized by gardaí this morning.

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized almost €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine and a number of shotgun cartridges following the search of a property in Dublin.

The search was carried out on a house in Blanchardstown on Friday morning, when heroin with a potential value of €435,000 and cocaine with a potential value of €54,000 was seized.

The search was made as part of a joint operation by investigators targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 15 area.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown, K-Community Action Team (K-CATs), and the District Drugs Unit were involved in the raid.

A man in his 20s was arrested, and is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.