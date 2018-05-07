Photos: Three arrested after pill making factory found in Kildare home

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after an illicit pill making factory was discovered in Celbridge, Kildare.

An industrial pill making machine, blenders and drugs in powder and pill from worth €50,000 were seized yesterday.

Source: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí say that the process of making tablets had commenced when they forced entry into the premises.

The arrested men were aged in their mid 30s to early 40s and are understood to be from Eastern Europe.

They are being held at Leixlip and Lucan Garda Stations.

Speaking after the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’ Driscoll, who has charge of Special Crime Operations, said: “This operation provides further evidence of the extent of links between Irish based organised crime groups and the international drug trade.

“The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) has dealt another blow to those involved in organised crime. Our effort in tackling organised crime is unrelenting and will continue as long as is necessary.”