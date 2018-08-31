Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin on Monday.

On Monday evening, Gardaí attached to Kilmainham Garda Station searched a flat at Tyrone Place, Inchicore.

During the search around 5kg of heroin, with a street value of €700,000, was discovered. An examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and a follow up operation was carried out.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where he has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has recently been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.