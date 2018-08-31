This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat

The seizure was made on Monday evening in Inchicore.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 31 Aug 2018, 8:09 PM
A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin on Monday.

On Monday evening, Gardaí attached to Kilmainham Garda Station searched a flat at Tyrone Place, Inchicore.

During the search around 5kg of heroin, with a street value of €700,000, was discovered. An examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and a follow up operation was carried out.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where he has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has recently been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

