Gardaí investigating armed robbery in Dunboyne

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after an armed robbery that took place today in Dunboyne.

A cash-in-transit worker was approached outside a bank in the town at around 2.55pm this afternoon.

A man threatened the worker and stole a box which contained a sum of money.

The man left the scene in a silver Ford Focus van – partial registration 05-MH – that was being driven by an accomplice.

A van bearing this description was found on fire on the grounds of Dunboyne Castle Hotel a short time later.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity around Dunboyne or on the grounds of Dunboyne Castle before or after the robbery is urged to contact the local garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.