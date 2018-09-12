Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property

TWO MEN WHO were arrested after gardaí seized a gun and ammunition from a property in Dublin have been released without charge.

Gardaí made the seizure after searching a premises on the Old Naas Road in Bluebell, Dublin 12 yesterday.

Two men in their 50s were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Garda’s Security and Intelligence section and members of the Special Detective Unit.

Both were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, before being released today.

A file will be now prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.