Thursday 27 September, 2018
Three arrested after machine gun, pistol and ammunition seized in Longford

A property was seized after a car was stopped and searched in Drumlish.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 7:39 AM
1 hour ago 5,325 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4256467
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD have arrested three men following the seizure of a number of firearms and ammunition during two separate operations yesterday.

Early on Wednesday, a car was stopped and searched in Drumlish, in the west of the county, when a quantity of ammunition was found.

The driver, a man is his early 40s who was the sole occupant of the car, was arrested and is currently being detained at Longford Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/1998.

A follow-up search was made in a house in the Drumlish area, where two firearms, a pistol and a machine gun, were recovered.

Two men in their 30s and 60s were arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda Station, where they are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/1998.

The seizures were made as part of an ongoing operation by the garda’s Security and Intelligence unit, including members of the Special Detective Unit assisted by local gardaí.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

