Garda injured in collision after car fails to stop at checkpoint in Dublin city

A GARDA HAS BEEN injured after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at a checkpoint in Dublin’s inner city this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11am on Baggot Street.

A Jeep failed to stop at a garda checkpoint and subsequently hit a garda at the scene. He is currently being treated at hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and crashed on Waterloo Road. Two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were witnessed running from the incident.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on Waterloo Road.

They are currently being detained at Irishtown Garda Station.