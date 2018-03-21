Link between man who died suddenly and St Patrick's Day crash explored by Gardaí

A stretch of Slab Road, Burnfoot, where the crash took place.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man who died suddenly over the long weekend may have been involved in a crash in Buncrana on St Patrick’s Day.

At 6.30pm on Sunday 18 March, the body of a man in his mid-40s was discovered in a house at Oakfield Close.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

While Gardaí say that the man died from natural causes, there were some “unexplained injuries” to the body consistent with either a fall or as a result of being in a vehicle that was involved in a collision.

Shortly before midnight on the previous day, Saturday 17 March, Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision at Slab Road, Burnfoot.

A white Renault van had crashed, but there was no one present at the scene when Gardaí arrived. Gardaí are investigating a link between this van and the man who died suddenly in Buncrana.

The van has been removed from the scene for a full technical examination and the roadway in the area of the crash is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.