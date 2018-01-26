Gardaí seize jewellery worth estimated €100,000 and arrest two people in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED jewellery with an estimated street value of €100,000 and arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation.



The operation was carried out as part of Operation Thor by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a female, aged 30 with a UK address, and a man, aged 23 with a Dublin address, yesterday on suspicion of handling property suspected to be stolen in the course of burglaries.

They are both currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

During the course of the operation, jewellery with an estimated value of €100,000, believed to be stolen, was recovered.

Gardaí said that a key aspect of the winter phase of Operation Thor has been the targeting of organised crime gangs involved in burglaries.

In recent weeks, members of organised crime gangs have been arrested on a number of occasions in circumstances where high-powered get-away vehicles were identified and intercepted.

“An Garda Síochána encourages householders to be particularly vigilant during the winter months with most burglaries likely to occur between 5pm and 11pm,” a garda spokesperson said.

“We would also encourage people to mark their property so if stolen and recovered it can be identified by the owner.”