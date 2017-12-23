Gardaí want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault

GARDAÍ IN MOUNTJOY have renewed their appeal for information around an alleged assault in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 24-year-old man was found unconscious on the road at Clonliffe Avenue at around 4.15am.

He suffered a number of injuries, including a head injury and investigating gardaí believe his injuries may be consistent with an assault.

The man was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his injuries are being treated.

Gardaí understand that the man may have gotten in a taxi from the Phibsboro area at around 2.45am, and are asking any taxi drivers who may have been in the area on the night to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who was in the Clonliffe Avenue area between 2am and 4am and may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.