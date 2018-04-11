  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc

The Association of Garda Superintendents its members should be entitled to legal representation when complaints are made about them.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 2:24 PM
57 minutes ago 2,847 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3951923
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

SENIOR GARDAÍ HAVE expressed concern about the volume of Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) investigations they have to undertake on top of their day-to-day duties.

President of the Association of Garda Superintendents Noel Cunningham said currently superintendents in the force are responsible for investigating the majority of Gsoc’s complaints. He believes this is causing unnecessary delays for both the public the gardaí who are subject to the complaints.

“At present we have a situation of carrying out, where superintendents are carrying out 90% of the investigations for Gsoc and this is on top of our daily job. This is unfair. It’s unfair on the public who make complaints against members of the gardaí and they expect an independent investigation to be carried out,” he told reporters at his association’s annual conference in Naas, Co Kildare this afternoon.

“The investigative quality carried out by a superintendent is a very high quality and very few of them are ever overturned, but that requires significant amount of resources and time from superintendents which they don’t have. We have our day jobs to do, we have our local communities to police and look after and if we are carrying out investigations that is taken us away from that.”

There are also 30 superintendents – out of a total of 166 in the country – who themselves are under investigation and this process could take between three and five years.

“It is to be concerned about, we are in a new era of accountability, which is very important, it is very important superintendents are held to account for their stewardship, but it’s very important that if we are held to account that we are dealt with fairly in the process and that’s why Gsoc needs to be resourced.”

“Superintendents are investigated for essentially issues which arise in relation to their own stewardship, something they have been perceived to have done wrong and an investigation is carried out by Gsoc in relation to a complaint made against the superintendent.

But the superintendent is now often included, which is a new departure, in relation to wrongdoings or perceived wrongdoings or inactivity by the members under their control and the superintendent is investigated to establish what he did or didn’t do to ensure in the particular incident was properly investigated.

Cunningham said he believes his members should be entitled to legal representation so they have a greater chance of defending themselves against complaints made against them.

“We are now the subject of complaints like never before and it’s very important that superintendents can avail of proper legal representation in that regard, and it’s not available to us.”

We are doing a specific job and our responsibilities – very few other people are making the decisions that a superintendent makes on a daily basis. We are available 24/7 and we make these decisions in the middle of the day and the middle of the night. Sometimes we get it wrong and sometimes we are challenged even when we haven’t got it wrong.

“We need to have proper representation to get it right and our side of the story got out properly. The level of stress that causes to the member, but also to his family is huge. That is a part that is never seen and it has a huge impact on member’s families. At least for the family members should know that the proper supports are put in place and it would remove some of the stress for them.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
52,078  156
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
50,988  56
3
Pro-life doctor says no woman has died because of the Eighth Amendment
38,455  187
Fora
1
'I can't see past spelling mistakes on CVs - it's a simple way to cost yourself a job'
749  0
2
Irish Life workers are going on strike after their pension scheme was axed
191  0
3
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
77  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
45,542  69
2
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
34,641  94
3
European champions too strong for Ireland as first-half goals end unbeaten streak
21,838  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
6,855  0
2
Dear Fifi: I'm gay, I slept with a close (straight) friend and now she's blanking me - what do I do?
6,340  0
3
The Royal Wedding is dragging up more headlines about Princess Diana than we can handle
5,839  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
NORTHERN IRELAND
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
RUSSIA
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Ex-Russian spy's daughter Yulia Skripal released from the hospital after nerve agent attack
Trump slams 'horrible' alleged chemical attack in Syria, vows to respond 'forcefully'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie