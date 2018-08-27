This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure

The Garda, who is in his 30s, was arrested in the Dublin area yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 27 Aug 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 17,617 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4204988
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána has been suspended after he was arrested following the seizure of suspected drugs. 

The Garda, who is in his 30s, was arrested in the Dublin area yesterday. 

Gardaí seized a small quantity of controlled drugs (pending analysis).

The Garda was detained at a Dublin Garda Station. He has since been released without charge. 

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

“The arrested man is a serving member of An Garda Síochána and has been suspended from duty pending the investigation,” a statement from An Garda Síochána said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		This is how much sleep you should be getting every night for maximum heart healthiness
    82,227  31
    2
    		Multiple dead after gunman opens fire at video game tournament in US shopping centre
    49,781  77
    3
    		'A country transformed': How the world's media covered the pope's Irish visit
    47,817  61
    Fora
    1
    		'Nothing but bogs and rubberneckers': How the midlands' tourism brand was born
    793  0
    2
    		Overhauling a dole system that 'discourages' jobseekers could help plug Ireland's skills gaps
    417  0
    3
    		Dublin's getting over 5,000 new hotel rooms by 2020 – but it's not enough
    250  0
    The42
    1
    		Munster confirm new scrum-half signing as Murray sidelined with neck injury
    39,340  41
    2
    		Rochford resigns as Mayo boss over lack of support from board executive
    31,993  40
    3
    		'It had become slightly more difficult. Your wife starts to realise that actually, weekends exist'
    28,445  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ben Foden used dating app Bumble to announce that he's getting divorced from Una Healy
    14,504  1
    2
    		Pete Davidson's says he's got a permanent boner being with Ariana Grande
    5,234  10
    3
    		Are You More Like Bunsen Or Wowburger?
    4,382  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Public warned about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie