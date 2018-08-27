Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána has been suspended after he was arrested following the seizure of suspected drugs.

The Garda, who is in his 30s, was arrested in the Dublin area yesterday.

Gardaí seized a small quantity of controlled drugs (pending analysis).

The Garda was detained at a Dublin Garda Station. He has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The arrested man is a serving member of An Garda Síochána and has been suspended from duty pending the investigation,” a statement from An Garda Síochána said.

The investigation is ongoing.