Gardaí issue fresh appeal for witnesses to fatal crash outside Athlone IT

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information about a fatal road collision in which an 18-year-old pedestrian died.

Jordan Murphy was fatally injured when he was struck by a van at Bonavalley close to Athlone IT at 9.20am on Tuesday.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident and in particular, are appealing to the driver of a “white rigid truck with a tail lift”.

A funeral mass for Jordan will take place tomorrow morning in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.