Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating the mugging of a man in the city centre on Monday evening.

A man in his 50s was injured during the robbery in which a large quantity of cash and cigarettes worth €700 was taken from him.

The incident occurred at 6.50pm, close to the junction of Mount Street and Fitzwilliam Street Lower after the victim was approached by a male when he got out of his car with a package.

A struggle ensued for the package between the two men – leaving the victim with minor injuries.

The suspect made off with the package in the direction of Stephen’s Lane and Verschoyle Place.

The suspect is described as 5’9″ or 5’10″ in height, late 20s or early 30s, stocky build, dark brown hair and Dublin accent.

The victim said the man was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the station at 01 6669000 or on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.