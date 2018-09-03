Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50

A 26-YEAR-OLD DRIVER has been arrested this evening after a vehicle she was driving was searched.

Gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched the vehicle on the M50, Blanchardstown at around 6pm.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €500,000.

The search was carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in Dublin.

The driver was arrested and is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.