This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

German far-right demonstrators hold further protests, but no new outbursts of violence

Sunday and Monday evenings saw outbreaks of street violence in the German city of Chemnitz.

By AFP Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,537 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211206
Demonstrators take part in a rally in Chemnitz, Germany
Image: DPA/PA Images
Demonstrators take part in a rally in Chemnitz, Germany
Demonstrators take part in a rally in Chemnitz, Germany
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMAN FAR-RIGHT demonstrators gathered in the eastern city of Chemnitz to protest Chancellor Angela Merkel’s immigration policy this evening, but there was no new outburst of the violence that followed a weekend knife killing.

A crowd estimated at around 1,000 people by news agency DPA waved German flags and listened to speakers attack Chancellor Merkel and the news media over their handling of crimes committed by migrants and refugees.

“When we see everything asylum seekers get compared with old people, poor young people, Germans, it’s not surprising that people explode,” said Tobias, a local man in his 50s who asked not to be named in full.

The group planted itself outside a town hall-style meeting where Saxony state president and Merkel party colleague Michael Kretschmer faced a grilling of his own from angry voters, who accused him of not doing enough for the region.

Sunday and Monday evenings saw outbreaks of street violence, triggered by the arrest of one Iraqi protester and one Syrian.

The two are suspected of stabbing 35-year-old carpenter Daniel H to death after what police called an “altercation” in which three other men were wounded less seriously.

Following the arrests, mobs launched random street attacks against people they took to be foreigners, including an Afghan, a Syrian and a Bulgarian man.

After being heavily outnumbered by thousands of neo-Nazis, football hooligans and other extremists, police called in reinforcements from other states and federal police today.

“We won’t tolerate hooligans and violent far-right criminals taking over the streets,” said regional interior minister Roland Woller.

Other incidents

In another violent hate crime overnight on Wednesday in the ex-communist east, a 20-year-old migrant was subjected to xenophobic insults, and kicked and beaten with an iron chain by three men in the Baltic coast city of Wismar, police said without giving his nationality.

Images of the Chemnitz violence went around the world, but demonstrators gathered under a banner reading “the people are rising up” chanted “lying press!” as a speaker denounced the TV footage.

Germany Killing Source: Jens Meyer via PA Images

The sight of protesters making the illegal Nazi salute in front of police officers was “shocking”, said UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein.

Meanwhile, Christoph Heubner, executive vice-president of the International Auschwitz Committee said that “Holocaust survivors are watching the attempt by far-right groups to seize power over the streets and bring hate into cities with growing concern”.

Even worse for local authorities in Saxony state are signs police officers and other officials may have colluded with far-right elements.

Challenging issue for Merkel

Crimes by immigrants are routinely seized upon by far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) and street movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the Occident (PEGIDA) who label Merkel a “traitor” for allowing them into the country.

AfD leader Alexander Gauland told Die Welt daily that “migration is destroying the feeling that you can trust your neighbour”.

Anti-immigration groups plan a “silent march” on Saturday for the stabbing victim in Chemnitz, an AfD party stronghold.

The violence and heated debate on immigration have brought back to the fore what has become the most challenging political issue for Merkel, especially in the former communist east of Germany where the AfD is the number one party in some towns and regions.

Under Merkel, Germany has welcomed more than one million refugees since 2015, many of them from conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa, but her government has increasingly tightened asylum laws as conservative and far-right disquiet has grown.

After an initially jubilant welcome, the migrant influx sparked a strong backlash that saw a spate of hate crimes and swept once-fringe party AfD into parliament.

© – AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'You don’t have to be male, middle-aged and born into the right family to be rich in Ireland – but it helps'
    49,967  33
    2
    		Photos: Up to 30 headstones vandalised in Dublin cemetery
    39,803  69
    3
    		TV3 is no more as broadcaster's rebrand comes into effect
    34,891  54
    Fora
    1
    		Luas drivers could take industrial action because new routes are messing with their lunch
    1,078  0
    2
    		These are the tech skills that are in high demand for employers across Ireland
    395  0
    3
    		After the $700m sale of Adapt Pharma, these Irish investors are in line for a big payday
    309  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was aware of his history but that wasn’t anything to do with it'
    28,927  11
    2
    		Ronaldo set for Man United reunion in Champions League group stages
    19,664  23
    3
    		'He is with Ireland at the moment and that decision has to fall to him'
    18,641  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This Morning congratulated Holly Willoughby on her new job with a compilation of all the times she was terrified by animals
    11,920  0
    2
    		Halle Berry tweeted Prince Harry after spotting a photo of herself in his college dorm
    8,955  0
    3
    		Alec Baldwin quit the 'Joker' movie after he found out his character was based off of Donald Trump...it's The Dredge
    4,819  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    PROPERTY
    Plans unveiled for new â¬18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Woman bullied and accused of doing 'crap job of running' property company awarded €12,500
    Five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort goes on the market for €45m
    GARDAí
    Driver over alcohol limit arrested after colliding with lamp post, causing live electric wires to fall
    Driver over alcohol limit arrested after colliding with lamp post, causing live electric wires to fall
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Photos: Inside the new 'state of the art' Kevin Street garda station
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie