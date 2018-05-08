German Shepherd puppies seized at Dublin Port

Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Port today took a number of dogs into custody after they stopped and questioned a UK national during routine operations.

The man, who was travelling to the UK, did not have pet passports for the three German Shepherd puppies and the adult dog.

The dogs were also not microchipped, which is required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The dogs were transferred to the care of the DSPCA, where they are receiving veterinary attention.

In a statement, Revenue said it collaborates closely with the DSPCA and other agencies to combat the illegal trade of puppies.

A follow-up investigation is now under way.