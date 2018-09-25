This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Germany's Catholic Church has apologised for 'failing' to deal with sexual abuse and 'the pain' it caused

A new report by the Church in Germany showed that nearly 3,700 minors were assaulted between 1946 and 2014.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 10:44 PM
18 minutes ago 490 Views 3 Comments
Leading German cardinal apologizes to sex abuse victims Cardinal Reinhard Marx who today apologised for the failure of the Catholic Church to address sexual abuse in Germany Source: DPA/PA Images

GERMANY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH has apologised to the thousands of victims of sexual assault by clergy, with the institution’s top cardinal saying perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx said he was ashamed over the decades of abuse that have shattered trust, the crimes carried out by Church officials, as well as how so many have looked away for so long.

The dismay expressed by the head of the German Bishops’ Conference came as the institution published a damning report showing that in Germany, almost 3,700 minors – mostly boys – were assaulted between 1946 and 2014.

The report’s authors said however that the figure was “the tip of the iceberg”.

“Sexual abuse is a persistent problem and not a historical problem” in the Catholic Church, said Harald Dressing, a professor at the Mannheim Institute of Psychology, who coordinated the research commissioned by the Bishops’ Conference.

“I have to say very clearly that sexual abuse is a crime. Those who are guilty must be punished,” said Cardinal Marx.

For all the failures and for all the pain, as chairman of Germany’s Bishops Conference, I apologise. I also apologise personally.

“We are not done with confronting the incidents and consequences, it begins now,” he stressed at a press conference.

‘Abuse, transfers, cover-ups’

Victims have criticised the report for falling short of what is needed to flush out perpetrators.

Germany Church Abuse Bishops and altar boys arrive for the opening mass of the German bishops' conference in Fulda, Germany, today Source: AP/PA Images

They urged the Church to bring in independent experts for a thorough audit and called for victim compensation.

“The system of abuse, transfers (of offending priests) and cover-ups cannot be mapped out” by a study that had access only to available personnel documents, said the victims’ association Eckiger Tisch.

“There are no names given of the responsible bishops who have perfected the system of covering up sexual attacks over decades.”

Justice Minister Katarina Barley also urged the Church to work with state prosecutors to bring every known case to justice.

Cardinal Marx acknowledged that a thorough reckoning of the problem was “absolutely necessary” but underlined that the process was colossal and would require time.

“We can’t just publish names. A complete rehabilitation also includes dialogue. Maybe a truth commission,” he said, promising action.

Predator priests

According to the study, 1,670 clergymen in Germany committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors, mostly boys, between 1946 and 2014, intimidating their victims into keeping quiet.

More than half of the victims were 13 years old or younger, the study concluded, after examining 38,000 documents from the 27 German dioceses.

Bishop Heiner Wilmer Heiner Wilmer, bishop of the diocese of Hildesheim, comments in a video message on the extent of the abuse of minors in the Catholic Church in Germany Source: DPA/PA Images

The survey’s researchers warned that the true scale of the abuse was far greater, as many documents had been “destroyed or manipulated”.

Predator priests were often transferred to another parish, which was not warned about their criminal history.

Only about one in three were subject to disciplinary hearings by the Church, and most got away with minimal punishment. Only 38% were prosecuted by civil courts.

Systemic abuse

The research is the latest in a series of reports on sexual crimes and cover-ups worldwide spanning decades that has shaken the Catholic Church.

Germany Catholic Church A crucifix is fixed at the ceiling of the Cathedral in Frankfurt, Germany Source: Michael Probst/PA Images

Pope Francis has himself been accused of ignoring abuse allegations against prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick for five years. The pontiff has so far refused to respond to the claims.

He has however announced a Vatican meeting of national Church leaders on the protection of minors, for February 2019.

Joerg Schuh of the Berlin-based Tauwetter centre for victims of sexual abuse told AFP TV that “the Catholic Church has a global problem” and called on the pope to make it “his number one topic”.

Major abuse cases in Germany have included a Berlin elite Jesuit school and the world-famous Catholic choir school the Regensburger Domspatzen where more than 500 boys suffered sexual or physical abuse.

© – AFP, 2018

