This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eight police hurt in clashes at far-right gig in Germany

Police also recorded 22 instances of the use of banned Nazi insignia.

By AFP Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 2:00 PM
44 minutes ago 1,707 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4272783
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

EIGHT GERMAN POLICE officers were injured late last night as concert-goers at a far-right concert flung bottles and stones at them, as the country witnesses an upsurge in anti-immigrant protests.

The violence prompted police to halt the gig, held under the slogan “Rock against the overflow of foreigners”, which had attracted almost 800 people at the town of Apolda in the former communist state of Thuringia.

Several concert-goers sought to force through a police cordon at Apolda, throwing projectiles at officers who retaliated with pepper spray, according to a statement issued by authorities today. None of the injured officers were seriously hurt. 

Police also recorded a series of offences during the event including 22 instances of the use of banned Nazi insignia. 

Around 500 counter-protesters also marched against the far-right concert.

Germany has been deeply polarised by the arrival of more than a million asylum seekers since 2015.

Capitalising on the souring mood among some against new arrivals, far-right and ultra-nationalist groups have seen a revival while the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) has also entered parliament.

Thuringia has emerged in recent years as a key site hosting far-right or neo-Nazi rock concerts, with 59 held in 2017, up from 54 in 2016, regional broadcaster MDR reported.

The concert was due to be held at another small town in the state, but authorities blocked the event, forcing its last minute move to Apolda.

 © – AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Welfare increase, fuel hike and income tax cuts: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
    46,782  131
    2
    		'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37
    44,863  72
    3
    		Balaclava-wearing gunmen shoot dead dad-of-two in suspected drug dispute murder
    29,994  33
    Fora
    1
    		HubSpot could hit 1,000 staff in Dublin soon - if it can convince workers to move here
    440  0
    2
    		Cork startup Solo Energy wants people to sell renewable power to their neighbours
    196  0
    3
    		A decade on, here's how Ireland's first austerity budget compares to the 2019 plan
    153  0
    The42
    1
    		Conor McGregor tapped out by Khabib Nurmagomedov before event descends into mayhem
    120,913  251
    2
    		As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    77,224  88
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Newcastle United, Premier League
    60,496  68
    DailyEdge
    1
    		7 light (but waterproof) jackets for when the weather just cannot be trusted
    5,338  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you believe in astrology?
    3,940  3
    3
    		Words of wisdom: How these 7 celebrities manage their mental health issues
    3,796  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and â¬60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    Man (40s) arrested following seizure of €90k worth of heroin after gardaí stop car on M9
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you make efforts to reduce how much single-use plastics you buy?
    Poll: Do you make efforts to reduce how much single-use plastics you buy?
    Poll: Are you registered to vote?
    Poll: It's national potato day, what's the best way to enjoy spuds?
    US SENATE
    'Very, very good': Trump welcomes Kavanaugh's appointment to Supreme Court
    'Very, very good': Trump welcomes Kavanaugh's appointment to Supreme Court
    US Senate confirms Kavanaugh to Supreme Court after divisive fight
    US Senate poised to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh later today

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie