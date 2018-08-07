This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 7 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years

The court found that the unemployed couple had sexually assaulted the boy, now 10 and sold him on the so-called darknet.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 10,360 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167663
Photo taken during the sentencing
Image: DPA/PA Images
Photo taken during the sentencing
Photo taken during the sentencing
Image: DPA/PA Images

A GERMAN COURT has handed down lengthy jail sentences to a couple for repeatedly sexually abusing their young son and selling him to paedophiles online for more than two years.

In a case that shocked the country and raised serious questions about child protection services in Germany, the regional court in Freiburg sentenced the boy’s mother, Berrin Taha, to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Her husband Christian Lais, the boy’s stepfather whom he called “papa”, received a 12-year sentence followed by preventive detention.

Lais, 39, had a previous conviction for child abuse, raising questions why he was allowed to live in a home with a child present.

The court found that the unemployed couple had sexually assaulted the boy, now 10, and sold him on the so-called darknet between May 2015 and August 2017.

They were convicted of rape, aggravated sexual assault of children, forced prostitution and distribution of child pornography, judge Stefan Buergelin said as he read out the verdict.

The couple was also ordered to pay a total of €42,500  in damages to the boy and another victim, a girl.

Their sentences fell short of what prosecutors had demanded – 14 years and six months for Taha and 13 years and six months for Lais.

Verdict in trial against Spaniards in Freiburg Javier Gonzalez Diaz from near Barcelona holds a file cover in front of his face. Source: DPA/PA Images

On Monday, the same court sentenced a Spanish paedophile, Javier Gonzalez Diaz, to 10 years’ prison for repeatedly sexually abusing the young boy after paying the parents.

The 33-year-old was also ordered to pay €18,000 to the young victim.

The case came to light following an anonymous tip-off last September and led to the arrest of eight people who have been charged with belonging to an online paedophile ring.

Lais admitted on the witness stand to the assaults on the boy.

He also made serious accusations against the child’s 48-year-old mother, who confessed to the crimes but remained largely silent about any possible motive during the trial.

In his verdict, Buergelin said Taha went along with the abuse at first so she would not lose Lais as a partner and later “for financial motives”.

They charged several thousand euros for each instance of abuse, filmed the acts and posted them on the darknet.

The boy is in foster care. His lawyer told reporters today that he was doing well “under the circumstances”.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
48,622  84
2
One dead and 60 injured after tanker truck explodes near Bologna
44,040  21
3
Coming soon? Here's what our sex lives will look like in the future (with robots and personalised toys)
39,438  58
Fora
1
On-demand cleaning outfit Helpling merged its UK and Irish operations after millions in losses
310  0
2
Why anyone worried about insurance prices in Ireland should care about the 'blue book'
300  0
3
The cost of building major projects has nearly topped the Celtic Tiger peak
151  0
The42
1
Who's in the frame to become the next Kerry senior football boss?
49,407  31
2
Joy as Ireland's Phil Healy books place in European Athletics 100m semi-finals in Berlin
20,152  4
3
Analysis: Tyrone's incredible tackling, Harte's bench power play and why they conceded the kick-outs
20,162  24
DailyEdge
1
Who sang it: U2 or Westlife?
6,865  0
2
Love Island's Megan questions 'the vilification of women' in heartfelt post
6,473  0
3
Emma Bunton has responded to Blake Lively moonlighting as her back in 1997
5,691  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Bus Éireann investigates incident where customer was 'trapped by luggage hold door'
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
EARTHQUAKE
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok
POLL
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Poll: Are you afraid of another economic collapse?
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie