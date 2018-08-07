This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gerry Adams is publishing a cookbook and it'll be out for Christmas

The former Sinn Féin president has already published numerous memoirs and historical books.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 5,033 Views 41 Comments
SINN FÉIN’S GERRY Adams is venturing into the world of writing cookery books.

Over the weekend, the former party president, who has published a number of other books, including a little book about his tweets, announced he is co-authoring a book called: The Negotiators CookBook.

Adams said he expected the book to be ready by Christmas, adding that it might make a good stocking filler.

Like some other politicians, the Louth TD is no stranger to sharing some of his attempts in the kitchen on social media.

Speaking at the Peile an Phobail event in Belfast last night, where Adams was speaking about his love for writing, he said the new book will contain “some of the best-kept secrets of the Irish peace process”.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

