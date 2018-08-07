Gerry Adams is publishing a cookbook and it'll be out for Christmas

SINN FÉIN’S GERRY Adams is venturing into the world of writing cookery books.

Over the weekend, the former party president, who has published a number of other books, including a little book about his tweets, announced he is co-authoring a book called: The Negotiators CookBook.

Adams said he expected the book to be ready by Christmas, adding that it might make a good stocking filler.

Not 2 Long 2 Christmas. A Wee Taste Of A Great Stocking Filler From Ted & Pádraic agus Mise. pic.twitter.com/XmtEYAk76c — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) August 6, 2018 Source: Gerry Adams /Twitter

Like some other politicians, the Louth TD is no stranger to sharing some of his attempts in the kitchen on social media.

Speaking at the Peile an Phobail event in Belfast last night, where Adams was speaking about his love for writing, he said the new book will contain “some of the best-kept secrets of the Irish peace process”.