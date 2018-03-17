  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Mayor of New York declares today as Gerry Adams day

Mayor Bill De Blasio paid tribute to Adams for his pursuit of a united Ireland.

By Christina Finn Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 12:41 PM
38 minutes ago 4,122 Views 71 Comments
With reporting from Christina Finn in New York City

FORMER LEADER OF Sinn Féin Gerry Adams was honoured today at a St Patrick’s Day breakfast event hosted by the mayor of New York.

Mayor Bill De Blasio commended him for his work towards peace and named today, 17 March 2018, as Gerry Adams Day.

Paying tribute to Adams’ contribution towards the peace process in Northern Ireland, he said he recognised the “power of peace”.

“He did not accept injustice, and he fought against it,” said the mayor, who also spoke about achieving a united Ireland one day.

“He understood there was no place in this world anymore for colonialism and he fought against it… great ideas never die.

“I want to honour him for pursuit of a goal that makes so much sense – a goal for a United Ireland.”

De Blasio gifted a proclamation, stating that as mayor, he was declaring today, 17 March 2018, Gerry Adams Day.

The New York mayor also paid tribute to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was also present at this morning’s event.

He commended the people of Ireland for voting for marriage equality and for electing Vardkar as Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar visits site of the Stonewall riots in New York>

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
