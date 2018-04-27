  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police used DNA from genealogy website to track suspected Golden State Killer

Authorities declined to name the DNA site used to track the DNA.

By Associated Press Friday 27 Apr 2018, 10:25 AM
46 minutes ago 3,165 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3981681
A car is backed out of the garage of a home searched in connection with the arrest.
Image: Rich Pedroncelli
A car is backed out of the garage of a home searched in connection with the arrest.
A car is backed out of the garage of a home searched in connection with the arrest.
Image: Rich Pedroncelli

MORE THAN THREE decades after his trail went cold, one of California’s most prolific and elusive serial killers was caught when investigators matched crime-scene DNA with genetic material stored by a relative on an online genealogical site, prosecutors said yesterday.

Authorities have said the DNA tied former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, to most of the 12 killings he is accused of committing between 1976 and 1986 as part of the Golden State Killer case.

Investigators also allege DeAngelo raped more than 50 women during that period.

Authorities declined to name the DNA site used to track the DNA.

Companies such as Ancestry.com and 23andMe charge customers to use their DNA to produce genetic profiles that determine ethnicity and can identify long-lost relatives, among other services. Both companies said Thursday they weren’t involved in the case against DeAngelo.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said investigators surreptitiously obtained his DNA last week from discarded material that ended up matching DNA at crime scenes.

Police received thousands of tips over the years, but DeAngelo’s name had not been on the radar of law enforcement before last week, Schubert said.

Suspect

California Serial Killer Source: AP

In other developments, police in Visalia said DeAngelo is a suspect in the 1975 killing of community college teacher Claude Snelling in the farming community about 40 miles south of Fresno.

If the link is confirmed, it would boost the number of victims to 13 in the serial killing case.

DeAngelo worked as a police officer in nearby Exeter from 1973 to 1976, and police in the region believe he also is the Visalia Ransacker, responsible for the death of Snelling, who was fatally shot while stopping someone from kidnapping his 16-year-old daughter, and about 100 burglaries.

Visalia police Chief Jason Salazar said Snelling’s death and the region’s burglaries weren’t part of the tally of crimes authorities released Wednesday in the serial killing case because investigators lacked DNA evidence on those crimes.

Salazar said fingerprints and shoe tracks will be eyed for matches to DeAngelo. Detectives are also looking to see if any items taken during the Visalia burglaries are uncovered during the investigation.

In addition, DeAngelo matches the description of Snelling’s killer, Salazar said, and the attacker used sophisticated pry tools to gain entrance to locked homes, just as authorities say DeAngelo did in other crimes.

The culprit also wore a ski mask and eluded capture because of an apparent deep-knowledge of police work.

“He always had a good escape route,” Salazar said.

Black sheep

California Serial Killer The book I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara. Source: Jeff Chiu

Farrel Ward, 75, served on the Exeter Police Department with DeAngelo. Ward called him a “black sheep,” saying he was quiet and didn’t fit in with other officers.

Ward said it’s possible that DeAngelo helped with a search in a killing he’s now suspected of committing. Ward doesn’t recall DeAngelo directly working on the case but said it’s possible he joined the hunt for the killer.

Ward said he thought DeAngelo was overqualified for the small-town job because he graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in criminal justice.

“He knew everything about everything, but he didn’t have common sense about him,” Ward said

Investigators searched DeAngelo’s home on Thursday, looking for class rings, earrings, dishes and other items that were taken from crime scenes.

Authorities were also seeking weapons and other items that could link the suspect to the crimes, Sacramento County sheriff’s Lt. Paul Belli said. He declined to say what, if anything, investigators had found.

Retired FBI profiler Clint Van Zandt said he and others have speculated that the serial killer had police or military training because of the sophistication of the crimes and the suspect’s ability to elude capture.

DeAngelo had both. He served six years as a police officer after serving for nearly two years in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Exeter police department, he joined the Auburn Police Department outside Sacramento. Auburn fired him in 1979 after he was caught shoplifting a hammer and dog repellent.

Investigators have linked DeAngelo to 11 killings that occurred after he was fired.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting woman at his home
92,476  0
2
Italian men charged over Irish Liverpool fan attack to be kept in prison until court date
68,950  4
3
Avicii 'could not go on any longer', family says in new statement
55,828  45
Fora
1
Ireland's largest health services firm is snapping up part of property giant Sisk Group
314  0
2
'We didn't realise that you should never ship anything during monsoon season'
249  0
3
Low-cost carrier Norwegian has received 'several inquiries' since its first hinted takeover
214  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
42,112  18
2
NFL team make near €1 billion bid to buy home of English football
36,988  16
3
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
31,482  41
DailyEdge
1
Phillip Schofield made a woeful innuendo during a discussion on vibrators, and Twitter is losing the run of itself
28,276  8
2
A magazine photoshopped Kate Middleton's post-birth photo, and here's why it's particularly offensive
11,000  0
3
Meghan Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra was 'scammed' into talking about the Royal wedding...it's The Dredge
6,976  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Court descends into chaos as bank accuses Dublin couple of failing to vacate their home
Court descends into chaos as bank accuses Dublin couple of failing to vacate their home
Cousins jailed for 'fatal burglary' have prison sentences increased after originals found to be too lenient
Man jailed after having sex with girl (14) he met online
HSE
More than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
More than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
Patients with missed cancer diagnoses may not be told by their doctors
DUBLIN
Appeal to find missing Cork teenagers, believed to be in Dublin
Appeal to find missing Cork teenagers, believed to be in Dublin
'Priceless' stolen relic returned to Christ Church Cathedral after gardaí find it in Phoenix Park
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
COURT
Court of Appeal increases burglar's three month sentence to two-and-a-half years
Court of Appeal increases burglar's three month sentence to two-and-a-half years
Protests as Spain 'Wolf Pack' acquitted of gang raping woman but jailed for sexual abuse
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie