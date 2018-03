On what date was the Good Friday Agreement agreed? 1 April 10 April

24 March 15 March

At which Station of the Cross does Jesus fall for the first time? 3rd 5th

7th 9th

We can have a drink in a pub today. For the first time since when? 1919 1927

1945 1980

What percentage of Irish people voted to approve the Good Friday Agreement in Ireland? 76 85

94 99

Which of these isn't a name for today? God's Friday Great Friday

Easter Friday Penance Friday

Where are these particularly realistic reenactments carried out? Indonesia Laos

Philippines Vietnam

All of the publicans in this Cork town will be closed today. Where is it? Kanturk Newmarket

Duhallow Buttevant

Ireland played a friendly on Good Friday, incensing some publicans. Who did we play? Austria Germany

Switzerland Denmark

Roughly how many tourists come to Ireland over the Easter weekend? 100,000 150,000

200,000 250,000