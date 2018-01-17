  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The company behind Birds Eye has snapped up Ireland's biggest frozen pizza brand

Goodfella’s Pizza is being sold as part of a huge €225m deal.

By Fora Staff Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
7 hours ago 21,599 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3802960
Image: Goodfella's Pizza UK & Ireland
Image: Goodfella's Pizza UK & Ireland

THE COMPANY BEHIND Birds Eye is splashing out €225 million to acquire the owner of Goodfella’s, the largest frozen food pizza brand in Ireland.

In an announcement today, Nomad Foods said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Green Isle Foods on a debt-free basis.

Headquartered in Naas, Green Isle is Ireland’s largest frozen food producer. It employs more 430 people in two manufacturing sites in Kildare and Longford, as well as a logistics team in Naas and a commercial team in Yorkshire.

The company is perhaps best-known for its Goodfella’s Pizza brand, which was created in 1993 and accounts for the majority of its sales.

The Goodfella’s brand holds the number one market share position within the frozen pizza category in Ireland, and the number two spot in the UK.

Sales

Green Isle is being sold by Boparan Holdings, a UK-based food company which owns the likes of turkey producer Bernard Matthews and Fox’s Biscuits.

Nomad Foods said that it expects the new business to contribute €150 million in sales to its new owner over the next two years and as much as €25 million in earnings.

Nomad Foods founder Noam Gottesman said that the Goodfella’s Pizza brand will broaden the company’s “product offering and customer reach”.

He added: “(It will) solidify our market leadership within the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

It is expected that the deal will be completed in the first quarter of the year.

The deal to acquire Green Isle Foods will also involve Nomad Foods acquiring the San Marco frozen pizza brand.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Paul O’Donoghue and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

Read: ‘Try getting a job in your 50s and see how many people want to employ you’

Read: Celtic Tiger-era office rents will soon become the new normal for Dublin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'You can't stop a student from competing because their mother is a scientist'
52,199  87
2
Poll: Do you know what the term 'road frontage' means?
43,931  57
3
Could you pass the cognitive fitness test taken by Donald Trump this week?
43,562  155
Fora
1
The company behind Birds Eye has snapped up Ireland's biggest frozen pizza brand
619  0
2
'Try getting a job in your 50s and see how many people want to employ you'
503  0
3
Celtic Tiger-era office rents will soon become the new normal for Dublin
259  0
The42
1
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
40,182  162
2
'I'm trying to live as much of a professional lifestyle as I can': Chin on life as a full-time hurler
36,958  82
3
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
32,078  63
DailyEdge.ie
1
A social influencer has hit back at a Dublin hotel for 'exposing her' asking for a free hotel stay
54,963  35
2
The internet is divided over whether Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian's surrogate
20,388  1
3
Which Derry Girl Are You?
15,792  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Music teacher claimed â¬175,000 in welfare while living in â¬3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Cannabis grower says it's 'absurd and bananas' that he can be accused of committing a crime
Protester tackled by Canadian Ambassador at 1916 event has conviction overturned
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
LEO VARADKAR
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
TAKE FIVE
The 5 at 5: Wednesday
The 5 at 5: Wednesday
Motorists urged to take care as Status Orange snow-ice and Status Yellow wind warnings issued
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie