  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are not the HSE's dumping ground' - after 48 years, is the State finally set to update its contract with GPs?

The current General Medical Services agreement between the government and GPs dates from 1970.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 8:30 AM
30 minutes ago 2,245 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3929024

shutterstock_534361399 Source: Shutterstock

RECENTLY, A NUMBER of stories have emerged regarding claims that the HSE has refused to reimburse some medical card patients for blood tests taken by general practitioners (GPs).

Many GPs across the country charge for what they perceive as non-urgent blood tests, for the management of chronic diseases like diabetes.

Charges for such tests range in cost from anything between €10 and €35.

The issue has led to a dispute between GPs and the HSE/Department of Health, over what the contract between the two actually covers and what it doesn’t.

That agreement dates from 1970. It’s one that isn’t fit for purpose, and hasn’t been for a long time, according to one GP, based in the midlands, who spoke to TheJournal.ie, after being penalised by the HSE when a patient complained to their local primary care centre that they were being charged for such routine tests.

“The dispute over blood tests isn’t about money,” he says. “Most of us would have performed them for years for free anyway, so the HSE wants it to be covered by the contract. That’s the problem, it isn’t.”

Charges

He explains that many GPs first began charging for the tests at the time the first FEMPI (Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) measures were introduced 10 years ago, with many GPs suffering consequent funding cuts of up to 40% as a result.

“Few will have sympathy for a GP, there aren’t many of us who will be badly off, but that doesn’t make the contract right,” the GP says.

The 1970 GMS (General Medical Services) contract covers acute medical care (a chest infection, or a bladder infection say), not chronic disease management – that is, the management of long-term illnesses via (mostly) non-specialised care.

“That’s because chronic disease management basically didn’t exist in 1970. Medical care has changed. The contract hasn’t,” the GP says.

7/3/2018 Eighth Amendment Supreme Court Judgements Minister for Health Simon Harris Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

So you’ll have people getting five blood tests a year, plus a full check-up which they don’t need. That’s not what the contract was put in place for. And you can’t blame them. People will always get what they can for free. If they had to pay for it they wouldn’t do it. But it shouldn’t be us who foots the bill. We are not the HSE’s dumping ground.
That will make general practice unviable, as it already is as a profession for many graduates, who are choosing to leave the country.

Part of the problem is a feeling on behalf of GPs that, when they signed up to free care for those under-six (and for those aged over-70), the carrot offered by the Department of Health was an imminent renegotiation of the State contract. That was in June 2015. It still hasn’t happened.

“GPs have to work harder since the provision of that kind of care. Because we’re busier, because hospitals need more care to be provided efficiently in the community to help them function,” our source says. “At the same time, the State is obliged to provide phlebotomy (blood test) services for free at hospitals for all patients, not just those with medical cards. But they don’t tell people that, they don’t advertise it. There’s no reason to attend your GP. But that’s what happens.”

It isn’t about money, it’s about principles. We are not the soft touch the HSE seems to believe we are, or at least we can’t behave like we are.

That stance regarding blood tests, and the need to update the GMS contract, is endorsed by both the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

“The contract is supposed to have been ‘negotiated imminently’ for the past few years, they say it and they keep saying it,” says Andy Jordan, chairman of the NAGP. “It’s painful watching it. The next date we’ve heard is next month for discussions to begin, as in April. And all we’ve had up to now is discussions, not real negotiations. I believe the IMO’s position is the same. Also, it’s hard to imagine how a contract can be put in place when FEMPI is still in situ.”

This contract is 40 years old, it’s a sickness contract, it’s not for disease management. And something has to be done. Even at the moment the general practice system is under terrible pressure, especially in rural areas, remote or deprived areas where most patients have medical cards.

Priority

TheJournal.ie queried the Department of Health regarding the 48-year-old GMS contract. A spokesperson replied that “contract consultations are a priority for 2018″.

“It is generally accepted that there is a need to modernise the current GMS contract and ensure that general practice benefits patients, and is a viable and rewarding career for current GPs as well as future medical graduates. The overall aim is to develop a contractual framework that has a population health focus, providing in particular for health promotion, disease prevention and the structured care of chronic conditions,” they said.

Engagement with GP representatives is due to commence in the coming weeks.

They added that it’s not currently possible to indicate “a definitive timeline” regarding those discussions.

“It is hoped that agreement can be reached with GP representatives on a package of measures and reforms which, if agreed, will result in an expansion in the scope of the service provided by GPs to holders of medical and GP visit cards.”

How that final statement will be received by GPs themselves remains to be seen.

“There are other issues at play here,” says our source. “Right now it’s close to impossible to get locum (agency) cover for a practice, because the work isn’t that attractive. It all feeds from the same thing – there are nicer ways of making your money.”

These things do play into that – that’s part and parcel of feeling like you’re a valued member of a health service, rather than the HSE feeling like ‘why wouldn’t they do all this, what else are they going to be doing’.

Read: Photos released of four family members who died in Fermanagh fire

Read: Referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment to be held on Friday 25 May

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
69,951  0
2
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
61,153  91
3
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
49,204  160
Fora
1
'Minutes after an interview with Ian Dempsey, the supplier said my Christmas order was delayed'
1,237  0
2
Cuisine de France's maker overturned a payout for a worker accused of showing up drunk
443  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocers a €10m sales boost
166  0
The42
1
'I was fully convinced in my head that it was just a job and it would be okay. That was naive'
28,697  5
2
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
24,175  9
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
23,133  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, apparently Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Kardashian have been dating
64,917  0
2
You need to watch Holly and Phillip relive their very first appearances on This Morning
21,591  0
3
Ben Affleck says he's doing "just fine" in response to a fat-shaming article about his "great sadness"
12,190  9

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
UK and US soldiers killed in Syria bomb blast
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
DRUGS
PSNI and gardaÃ­ seize what could be Northern Irelandâs largest ever haul of cannabis
PSNI and gardaí seize what could be Northern Ireland’s largest ever haul of cannabis
€1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaí attend number of crashes
RUSSIA
âNo justification for thisâ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
Russia says US threat to freeze assets risks serious retaliation as it expels diplomats

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie