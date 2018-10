This learner driver blamed their sat-nav for taking them down Grafton St!

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are set to issue a number of fixed charge notices to a driver who was caught driving down Grafton Street in Dublin’s city centre.

The learner driver blamed their sat nav for directing them down the pedestrianised street, gardaí said.

The driver also had an expired NCT, missing L plates and wasn’t accompanied by a full-licence holder, as is required by law.

The car was impounded and gardaí said a number of notices were set to follow.