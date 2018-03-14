  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Graham Dwyer told his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'

Dwyer is taking a case against Ireland’s data retention laws.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 8:18 PM
51 minutes ago 6,435 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3904224
Image: Niall Carson/Pa Wire
Image: Niall Carson/Pa Wire

CONVICTED MURDERER GRAHAM Dwyer’s challenge against Ireland’s data retention laws is “misconceived” and is “a rerun” of an application dismissed by the judge presiding at the Cork born architect’s 2015 trial, the High Court has heard.

Brian Murray SC for the State and the Garda Commissioner said Dwyer is not entitled to declarations that the 2011 Communications Act violated his right to privacy.

Under the 2011 Act telecommunication data from Dwyer’s personal mobile phone was retained and accessed by the gardaí investigating Elaine O’Hara’s death.

Data generated by his phone was put before the jury by the prosecution during the Cork born architect’s trial at the Central Criminal Court for O’Hara’s murder.

Counsel said that his clients are “defending every aspect” of what Dwyer has challenged, and it is their case that the declarations Dwyer seeks are “inappropriate”.

Counsel said Dwyer had already sought to have the evidence gathered under the 2011 deemed inadmissible at his 2015 trial, but the trial Judge Mr Justice Anthony Hunt had rejected that application.

Counsel added that it is the state’s view that case did not require a reference to the European Court of Justice and the issues raised in the proceedings should be decided by the Irish High Court.

Counsel was continuing his submissions before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor on what was the 11th day of Dwyer’s action against the State and the Garda Commissioner aimed at having provisions of Ireland’s data retention laws struck down.

Breaching rights 

Dwyer, who denies killing Ms O’Hara, claims the 2011 Communications (Retention of Data) Act, breached his privacy rights.

Data obtained under that Act should not have been used at his trial, he claims. Dwyer argues the Act was introduced to give effect to a 2006 EU directive concerning the retention and use of data.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) found in 2014 the directive was invalid and that position was further strengthened in subsequent rulings by that court in 2016.

He claims the 2011 Act suffers from the same flaws identified by the ECJ.

In proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, and the State, Dwyer seeks various declarations that his privacy rights under the Irish Constitution, European Convention on Human Rights and the EU Charter have been breached.

The action continues and is expected to conclude later this week.

Read: ‘That was the time for Denis O’Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn’t’

Read: Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'What a remarkable life': World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died aged 76
94,090  83
2
'Breathtaking inequality': Shane Ross under fire over €150,000 funding for private school in his constituency
53,307  121
3
Poll: Is Simon Harris right to cancel his St Patrick's Day trip?
47,163  202
Fora
1
Tesco has quashed a payout for a worker accused of stealing cash from self-scan tills
504  0
2
Tower Records spun further into the red last year - but it's still 'excited for the future'
191  0
3
A top ticket reselling firm says banning touts would lead to more black market trade
100  0
The42
1
Sky Sports analyst and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher suspended for the rest of the season
41,010  100
2
Saturday's assistant referee Van der Westhuizen involved in England training
39,451  52
3
Sevilla late show sees lacklustre Man United crash out of the Champions League
37,226  233
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you use Sudocrem on your spots?
8,281  3
2
Emily Ratajkowski has been tweeting about a secondary school in Bantry, Cork ...it's The Dredge
8,123  0
3
It seemed like one of the daters on this week's First Dates was more interested in chatting up the waitress
4,570  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Graham Dwyer told his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears
NORTHERN IRELAND
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
Varadkar calls for marriage equality in the North during Washington speech
HIGH COURT
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Gardaí to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Man in 70s found dead on Offaly roadside
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie