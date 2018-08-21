Chief executive of Higher Education Authority resigns 'with regret' after less than 18 months in job

THE CEO OF the Higher Education Authority, Dr Graham Love, has announced his resignation after less than 18 months in the job.

According to a statement on the organisation’s website, Dr Love said he had regrettably made the decision after a “brief tenure”.

He is expected to step down in October.

Dr Love said that he had endeavoured to make strategic development a core element of HEA activities during his time at the authority.

He also praised the HEA for its valuable contribution to higher education in Ireland and wished the organisation every success in the future.

HEA chairman Michael Horgan thanked Dr Love for his time at the organisation, saying he “has significantly contributed to the development of the higher education system in Ireland”.

He said the HEA board would now focus on continuing the delivery of the HEA workplan, securing an interim CEO, and setting about recruiting a permanent replacement.

Dr Love was announced as the HEA’s CEO in January 2017, and took up the role the following March.

He was previously the chief executive of the Health Research Board, an agency of the Department of Health.