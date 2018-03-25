  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 25 March, 2018
Did you put your clocks forward? You should have...

Hope you weren’t late for anything this morning.

By Sean Murray Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 9:00 AM
33 minutes ago 2,610 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3914977
Image: Andrzej Golik/Shutterstock
Image: Andrzej Golik/Shutterstock

ISNâ€™T THAT A lovely springtime scene?

It may not look like that where you are in the country this morning but you can be sure of one thing â€“ the clocks went forward last night.

Anyone waking up for an early shift had to get up that bit extra early. And anyone planning a nice long lie-in has had it cruelly cut short.

Either way, hereâ€™s what you need to know about Daylight Savings:

  • Daylight Saving Time STARTED at 1am when clocks should have gone forward to 2am.
  • Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from today.

For those of you already looking forward to getting that extra hour in bed back, Daylight Savings ends on Sunday 28 October.

Enjoy that grand stretch while you can!

