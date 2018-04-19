  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Great Barrier Reef corals experiencing 'catastrophic die-off' as result of global warming

30% of the coral in the area were lost between March and November 2016 as a result of an extended marine heatwave.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,597 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3966571
Image: divedog via Shutterstock
Image: divedog via Shutterstock

THE CORALS ON the northern Great Barrier Reef experienced a catastrophic die-off following the extended marine heatwave of 2016, a new study has found.

The study, published online in the Nature journal today, examined the link between heat exposure and coral survival along the 2,300km length of the Great Barrier Reef following last year’s heatwave.

“When corals bleach from a heatwave, they can either survive and regain their colour slowly as the temperatures drop, or they can die,” Professor Terry Hughes, director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies said.

Averaged across the whole Great Barrier Reef, Hughes said 30% of the corals were lost in the nine-month period between March and November 2016.

The amount of coral death they measured was closely linked to the amount of bleaching and level of heat exposure, with the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef being the most severely affected.

The study found that 29% of the 3,863 reefs comprising the world’s largest reef system lost two-thirds or more of their corals, transforming the ability of these reefs to sustain full ecological functioning.

“The coral die-off has caused radical changes in the mix of coral species on hundreds of individual reefs, where mature and diverse reef communities are being transformed into more degraded systems, with just a few tough species remaining,” co-author Professor Andrew Baird of James Cook University said.

Professor Sean Connolly of James Cook University added:

We’re now at a point where we’ve lost close to half of the corals in shallow-water habitats across the northern two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef due to the back-to-back bleaching over two consecutive years.

“But this still leaves a billion or so corals alive, and on average, they are tougher than the ones that died. We need to focus urgently on protecting the glass that’s still half full, by helping these survivors to recover.”

Risk assessment

The scientists say these findings reinforce the need for assessing the risk of a wide-scale collapse of reef ecosystems, especially if global action on climate change fails to limit warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The study is unique because it tests the emerging framework for the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Ecosystems, which seeks to classify vulnerable ecosystems as “safe”, “threatened” or “endangered”.

“The Great Barrier Reef is certainly threatened by climate change, but it is not doomed if we deal very quickly with greenhouse gas emissions. Our study shows that coral reefs are already shifting radically in response to unprecedented heatwaves,” Professor Hughes said.

The researchers have warned that failure to curb climate change, causing global temperatures to rise far above 2 degrees, will radically alter tropical reef ecosystems and undermine the benefits they provide to hundreds of millions of people, mostly in poor, rapidly-developing countries.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
TV star Dale Winton dies aged 62
70,765  34
2
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
62,368  49
3
Irishman resigns from prestigious American football job after alleged drink driving incident
53,614  0
Fora
1
This Cork startup wants to take the clipboard and paperwork out of political canvassing
136  0
2
Hiking the price of stamps has helped An Post turn around its fortunes
114  0
3
Night-shift workers and newbies are at high risk of hurting themselves on the job
111  0
The42
1
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
52,256  24
2
Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality
36,530  29
3
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth
24,307  25
DailyEdge
1
Emily Ratajkowski explained why Chrissy Teigen wasn't invited to her wedding
8,751  1
2
Lana Del Rey was body-slammed by a fan after her Antwerp concert
5,203  0
3
Just 11 of the more questionable items classed as 'festival fashion'
4,334  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ seize estimated â¬1 million worth of cannabis in Finglas
Gardaí seize estimated €1 million worth of cannabis in Finglas
Drug dealer caught after being spotted leaving boxes of cocaine at telephone pole
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about giving women quaaludes before sex
DUBLIN
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
HOUSING
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions
YOUR SAY
Poll: Are you registered to vote?
Poll: Are you registered to vote?
Poll: Should the minimum wage be raised?
Poll: Is a 'moderate' increase in local property tax justified?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie