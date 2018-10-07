This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet

The business wants to move out of Chatham Street, where it has been based for 42 years.

By Fora Staff Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 9:30 AM
Tue 1:02 AM 662 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4270567

IRELAND’S OLDEST OUTDOORS clothing and equipment retailer is planning to open a new store on Dublin’s George’s Street after Dunnes Stores ditched plans to open a restaurant there.

Last year, the supermarket giant secured planning permission to convert its homewares outlet on South Great George’s Street into two restaurants.

Burger chain Five Guys has since moved into one of the units while the Dunnes-owned Asian eatery, Neon, was expected to move into the second space.

However, the owners of Dunnes Stores has submitted a new planning application requesting permission to convert the unit that was tipped to house Neon back into a retail unit.

Derek Moody, co-owner of retailer Great Outdoors, told Fora that if planning permission is secured by Dunnes, his business will open a new flagship store at the location and close its existing outlet on Chatham Street, where it has traded since 1976.

“The layout of our Chatham Street store hasn’t been right for a number of years and we’ve had our eye out for a bigger location,” Moody said.

“We couldn’t do in Chatham Street what we can do in George’s Street; knocking walls down where we are now isn’t feasible.”

Untitled The proposed location of the Great Outdoors outlet Source: Google Maps

The move still hinges on whether Dublin Cit Council gives the green light to Dunnes Stores’ planning application.

If it is approved, Moody said Great Outdoors will continue to trade from its Chatham Street store for a period, but “ideally we’ll switch over completely to George’s Street in time”.

Footfall on George’s Street is phenomenal and this will give us the opportunity to get in front of more people.

Moody added that he is hopeful the new outlet could be opened by early 2019.

Four decades

Great Outdoors is the oldest outdoor shop in Ireland and has traded from its location just off Grafton Street since 1976.

The business also operates the North Face store in Temple Bar and runs a shop dedicated to climbing equipment at indoor climbing centre Awesome Walls in Finglas.

The most recents accounts for Great Outdoors Limited show the firm recorded a profit of over €112,000 during the 12-month period to 31 August 2017.

The firm’s potential move comes at a time when the retail landscape of South Great George’s Street has changed.

Dunnes shut its homeware outlet on the street because it was “underperforming”, the family-run music store Waltons also closed down and doughnut chain Aungier Danger shut up shop after it filed for liquidation.

However, there has been an influx of new businesses into the area too, including Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene, burrito chain Boojum and Five Guys.

Across the street from the proposed unit for the new Great Outdoors store, plans have been approved to develop a new Premier Inn hotel in a building vacant for nearly three decades.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Banksy artwork self-destructs after selling for €1.2 million at London auction
    61,836  55
    2
    		Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    38,455  13
    3
    		Balaclava-wearing gunmen shoot dead dad-of-two in suspected drug dispute murder
    28,342  31
    Fora
    1
    		'I have 20 years' experience as a recruiter - but I feel more like an estate agent these days'
    580  0
    2
    		HubSpot could hit 1,000 staff in Dublin soon - if it can convince workers to move here
    246  0
    3
    		Cork startup Solo Energy wants people to sell renewable power to their neighbours
    151  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    76,091  88
    2
    		Conor McGregor tapped out by Khabib Nurmagomedov before event descends into mayhem
    75,320  175
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Newcastle United, Premier League
    59,207  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Amy Huberman and Imelda May wore the same fab dress during their chatshow appearances last night
    30,660  2
    2
    		7 light (but waterproof) jackets for when the weather just cannot be trusted
    4,361  0
    3
    		Jeffree Star, Mia Farrow, and Brian McFadden... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,111  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    Plans afoot to construct new bridges in Dublin alongside iconic Royal Canal structures
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Contractor was asked to install papal road markings in Dublin for free over concerns about cost
    Contractor was asked to install papal road markings in Dublin for free over concerns about cost
    'You feel like you have no life left': Teenager living in hotel speaks about daily struggle of being homeless
    Council to spend nearly €3 million on fanzones for four Euro 2020 games to be played in Dublin
    PSNI
    Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated amid fears of 'device' on board
    Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated amid fears of 'device' on board
    Appeal after reports of Belfast robbery involving two hammer-wielding Halloween masked men
    Man (25) charged with rape of infant appears in Armagh court
    LEO VARADKAR
    Welfare increase, fuel hike and income tax cuts: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
    Welfare increase, fuel hike and income tax cuts: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Ministers told corporation tax windfall will not be used in next week's Budget

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie