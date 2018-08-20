This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 20 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eight years and €289 billion later, Greece exits its final bailout today

The country is not out the woods though and its people are still feeling austerity.

By AFP Monday 20 Aug 2018, 9:05 AM
10 minutes ago 736 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4190573
Alexis Tsipras of Syriza upon his election as Prime Minister in 2015.
Image: PA Images
Alexis Tsipras of Syriza upon his election as Prime Minister in 2015.
Alexis Tsipras of Syriza upon his election as Prime Minister in 2015.
Image: PA Images

AFTER YEARS OF tough austerity measures, Greece today emerges from its third and last bailout, although officials warn the country still has a “long way to go”.

The European Union, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund loaned debt-wracked Greece a total of €289 billion in three successive programmes in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

The economic reforms the creditors demanded in return brought the country to its knees with a quarter of its gross domestic product (GDP) evaporating over eight years and unemployment soaring to more than 27%.

But Greece has now returned to growth, its once vast public deficit has been turned into a solid budget surplus, and the jobless rate has fallen below 20%, officials say.

“For the first time since early 2010 Greece can stand on its own feet. This was possible thanks to the extraordinary effort of the Greek people, the good cooperation with the current Greek government and the support of European partners through loans and debt relief,” said Mario Centeno, board chairman of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) in a statement.

“It took much longer than expected but I believe we are there,” Centeno added.

Greek households, however, continue to feel the effects of unpopular and stinging austerity.

“The reality on the ground remains difficult. The time for austerity is over, but the end of the programme is not the end of the road for reform,” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said at the weekend.

No backtracking

Moscovici’s opinion is shared by Greece’s central bank governor, Yannis Stournaras.

“Greece still has a long way to go,” Stournaras said in an interview with the Kathimerini newspaper.

He warned that if Greece backtracks “on what we have agreed, now or in the future, the markets will abandon us and we will not be able to refinance maturing loans on sustainable-debt terms”.

He also expressed concern that “if there is strong international turbulence, either in neighbouring Italy or Turkey or in the global economy, we will face difficulties in tapping markets”.

The Greek government estimates its financing needs are now covered until the end of 2022, opening up room for it to plan its return to the capital markets.

May Day 2018, Greece Protestors at a May Day rally in Athens. Source: PA Images

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is expected to hail the end of the bailouts with a televised address tomorrow, said in June after the agreement by the eurozone ministers to put an end to the rescue programme that Greece could start focusing on a “social state”.

“Now we have the opportunity to proceed with targeted reliefs, to proceed with tax reduction in 2019 and to support the social state and welfare,” he said.

The country may have achieved budget surpluses — excluding debt repayments — of around four percent in 2016 and 2017, but its hands remain tied on social welfare spending.

Greece has already legislated for new reforms for 2019 and 2020 and will remain under supervision for several years.

Source: euronews (in English)/YouTube

‘Shackles still on’

The improving economic indicators are not yet translating into tangible improvements in the day-to-day lives of Greeks.

“The bailout is over, but the shackles and the asphyxiation are still on,” the opposition-friendly Vima newspaper wrote yesterday.

Economics professor Nikos Vettas believes it is “imperative” to generate “very strong growth” in the coming years. Otherwise, “households that are in a very weak position due to 10 years of cumulative recession will continue to suffer”.

Greece, however, has gained some credibility among the international community.

“The commitments assumed by Greece for the future are clear. I have no doubt that they will be respected,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Greek newspaper To Vima, insisting that the country’s bailout exit was a “great success”.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    80,341  90
    2
    		Confusion among Dublin residents over widespread road closures for Pope's visit
    57,346  86
    3
    		British woman rescued 10 hours after falling from cruise ship in Croatia
    54,147  43
    Fora
    1
    		'Wake up, Leo: The housing crisis has made recruitment almost impossible'
    1,536  0
    2
    		Hedging a bet or starving startups of cash? The ins and outs of 'tranched' investment
    134  0
    3
    		'This is a critical quarter': Most smaller Irish firms still don't have a plan for Brexit
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Galway v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling final
    127,843  81
    2
    		Champs at last! Limerick end 45-year wait for All-Ireland hurling glory
    43,906  122
    3
    		As it happened: Brighton vs Man United, Premier League
    37,777  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone's talking about To All The Boys I've Loved Before, your next Netflix must-watch
    45,965  0
    2
    		Elon Musk confirmed Azealia Banks was at his house waiting for Grimes after initially denying it
    13,167  1
    3
    		Madonna's shared some snaps from her boujee 60th birthday bash at a Moroccan palace
    6,408  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth â¬10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica
    Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth €10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica
    Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh
    Irish among those detained after massive drugs seizure by Spanish police
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    RIP
    Man arrested after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    Man arrested after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    'Honestly, we are in a mess': Kofi Annan lashed out at global leaders in one of his final interviews
    Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie