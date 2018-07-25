This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires

He has been named as Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 45,951 Views 69 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4147737
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

AN IRISHMAN HAS died in Greece’s wildfires.

The news has been confirmed by Orla O’Hanrahan, the Irish ambassador to Greece.

She named the man as Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

She said that “our sympathies and hearts go out to his family at this time”.

A statement from the Holohan and O’Callaghan-Westropp families said:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

“The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

“Funeral arrangement will be announced at a later stage.”

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp was on his honeymoon when he and his wife Zoe Holohan were caught in the fires, which have claimed over 70 lives. The two were married last week.

They became separated as they tried to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati. Holohan is being treated in a nearby hospital.

O’Callaghan-Westropp has an active involvement with the charity Blood Bikes East and his fellow committee member Franco De Bonis told RTÉ’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan that he’s an “incredibly selfless individual”.

At least 79 people have died in the fires around Athens, Greek authorities confirmed today, as rescuers scrambled to search for survivors in scorched homes and burnt out cars.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it was providing consular assistance to a number of Irish people affected in the region, but has not commented on specific incidents.

COMMENTS (69)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

