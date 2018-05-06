Man arrested in wake of growhouse fire to appear in court tomorrow

Source: Richard Woffenden

A MAN IN his 20s will appear before the Central Criminal Court tomorrow in connection with a fire on Dublin’s northside that saw €110,000 worth of cannabis plants seized in the aftermath.

The man, who is originally from Lithuania, is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were called to a house fire on Brian Road in Marino yesterday morning at just after 7am.

Upon attendance, a ‘sophisticated’ cannabis growhouse was discovered at the property. 137 plants were seized when the discovery was made.

