Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED about €110,000 worth of cannabis plants after attending a house fire and discovering a growhouse on the property.
The fire happened at a house on Brian Road in Marino on the city’s north side, with gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attending just after 7am this morning.
They subsequently discovered the ‘sophisticated’ cannabis growhouse.
137 plants were seized, while a Lithuanian man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.
He remains in custody at Clontarf Garda Station.
