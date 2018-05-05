  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 5 May, 2018
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the house fire at a property on Brian Road in Marino just after 7am this morning.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 5 May 2018, 4:02 PM
8,947 Views 18 Comments
Growhouse 1 Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED about €110,000 worth of cannabis plants after attending a house fire and discovering a growhouse on the property.

The fire happened at a house on Brian Road in Marino on the city’s north side, with gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attending just after 7am this morning.

Growhouse2 Source: An Garda Síochána

4 Brian Road, Marino Source: Google Maps

Growhouse Source: An Garda Síochána

They subsequently discovered the ‘sophisticated’ cannabis growhouse.

137 plants were seized, while a Lithuanian man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

He remains in custody at Clontarf Garda Station.

Growhouse 4 Source: An Garda Síochána

