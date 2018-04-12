Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght

GARDAÍ RECOVERED A firearm and seized drugs during an operation in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The discovery was made as part of a planned day of action in the Tallaght area when a house was searched in Bawnlea by members of the local Drugs Unit.

A double-barrel shotgun and a quantity of controlled drugs were found at the scene. A stolen motorcycle was also recovered during the search.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Tallaght Garda Station. He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning, charged in connection with the investigation.

