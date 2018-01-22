GardaÃ­ seize loaded submachine gun in west Dublin

The gun which was seized.

MEMBERS OF THE garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized a loaded submachine gun in west Dublin.

GardaÃ­, as part of a planned search, yesterday carried out a search in theÂ Balgaddy area of Lucan, west Dublin.

During this search operation, a loaded PMâ€“63 RAK submachine gun with an additional clip of ammunition was recovered.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

It is thought the find is not directly linked to the Kinahan/Hutch feud. However, it is instead linked to a local feud based in the west of the capital.