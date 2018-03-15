Gardaí believe they have stopped another gangland murder after arrests made in Wexford

GARDAÍ BELIEVE THEY have stopped another gangland murder after arresting two men in Wexford overnight.

Two men were arrested after guns and ammunition were seized in Gorey. It is understood that the men, who are from Dublin’s north inner city, were targeting a member of the Hutch family.

Gardaí challenged a number of men who were getting out of vehicles in a field at Millands, outside Gorey, at 12.45am.

A 27-year-old was arrested at the scene and two firearms and a quantity of ammunition was recovered in a car. He is currently being held at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in a follow-up operation in the area. He is being held at Gorey Garda Station.

Three cars have been seized as a result of this investigation.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee