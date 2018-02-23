Poll: Should teachers in American schools be armed?

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has made headlines this week by suggesting some teachers be armed.

Trump was speaking in the aftermath of last week’s school shooting in Florida which left 17 people dead.

Trump says teachers would be able to “immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions”. Writing for this site, security specialist Dr Tom Clonan says the idea is “sinister”.

“It is a statement of the absurd, uttered by an appalling president in the presence of school children, to placate the despicable lobby that is the NRA.”

What do you think?

We’re asking: Should teachers in American schools be armed?

