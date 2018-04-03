Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized a submachine gun and four handguns.

Detectives attached to Coolock Garda Station seized the weapons this afternoon. The firearms were located in a backpack which had been discarded a short time earlier.

A vehicle believed to be linked to the investigation has also been seized by gardaí. The firearms have been removed to garda headquarters for forensic examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.