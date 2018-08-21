Gardaí issue fresh appeal for help tracing girl (16) believed to be in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for help tracing a teenage girl who was reported missing from Athlone last Wednesday.

16-year-old Hannah Hughes is described as being:

5′ 2″ in height

With long red hair

When last seen she was wearing:

A short length peach hoodie

Pink and black leggings

Pink Nike Air Max runners

And a black jacket

She is believed to be in the Dublin area.

Another girl, 15-year-old Janelle Quinn, who was reported missing alongside Hannah, has been located safe and well, gardaí say.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.