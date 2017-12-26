  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I feel relaxed - and it's fun': Hanoi's nudists say we shouldn't be so modest about baring all

They say shedding their clothes makes them feel uninhibited, a rare chance to stray from the pack in a country with strict norms.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 12:00 PM
2 hours ago 7,655 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3758693
Image: Shutterstock/Brian Lasenby
Image: Shutterstock/Brian Lasenby

BUTT CHEEKS BARED, Hanoi’s ragtag nudist club ignore the chilly weather to do their daily exercises – some swim, some jog, one performs military drills – stripping off and defying norms in the conservative communist nation.

Tucked behind banana trees on the banks of the city’s Red River, the men meet to shed their clothes, and modesty, for a cheeky dip, a game of chess, or yoga headstands in the buff – which they believe comes with health benefits.

“It’s important for us to come here because we want to be healthy, we call ourselves addicts,” said Nguyen Tuan Nghia, 43, a self-taught Buddhist who’s been disrobing at the meeting spot for 18 years.

For Nghia, who recently embraced Protestantism, getting naked is his way to return to infancy, making him feel like he was just “given birth (to) by Jesus or Buddha”.

Most of them have straightlaced day jobs as civil servants, journalists, or even state officials.

Skinny dippers

Many come every day – a temperature of 18 Celsius did not keep a few dozen skinny dippers out of the water on a recent afternoon, though many warm up over hot tea by the fire.

They say shedding their clothes makes them feel uninhibited, a rare chance to stray from the pack in the one-party state where social compliance and strict norms are taught from a young age.

“I feel relaxed… and it’s fun. I feel at ease when I come here, I exercise and it makes me feel better when I return to my day job,” vendor Nguyen Hoang Duong, 23, told AFP wearing nothing but an army green cap.

‘No skin disease’ 

Though public nudity remains taboo in much of Asia, nudist swimming clubs have popped up in conservative China, and tourist-haven Thailand boasts several ‘naturalist’ retreats mostly for foreigners, while public bathhouses have long been popular across Japan and South Korea.

But nudist bathing and beach-going is rare in Vietnam, a one-party state where porn is banned and communist propaganda posters are ubiquitous.

Nudity in art, photography, film and dance is subject to strict censorship by eagle-eyed authorities, though some exhibitions featuring nudes have been given the greenlight in recent months.

None of this phases the men at Hanoi’s nudist enclave, who also brush aside concerns that the Red River might not be clean enough for swimming.

They are not worried by rising levels of trash on the river’s edge, nor do they pay much attention to reports about polluted runoff from nearby factories.

“We’ve never had any skin disease or feel itchy at all, we think it’s quite clean here,” said 67-year-old Le Duc Lam, who says his own health has improved after swimming in the river, which flows from southern China to the South China Sea east of Hanoi.

For Lam, the skinny dipping sessions under the 115-year-old Long Bien bridge, today buzzing with motorbikes, are also a chance to escape the commotion of the fast-growing capital and have a bit of fun with friends.

His group is one of a handful that meet in different spots along the waterway, including one for women to swim in the buff.

Some hope the trend will catch on.

“Vietnamese people should be more open when they talk about nudist bathing. We shouldn’t be so modest about it like in the past,” said naked bather Nguyen Thi Thuy, wearing nothing but the hair on her head.

- © AFP 2017.

Read: Lightning strikes one of the world’s largest nudist beaches>

Read: “We are relieved”: Tourists who stripped naked on ‘sacred mountain’ allowed to go home>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Bodies of two men found after car goes into river in Co Mayo
137,451  27
2
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
104,470  15
3
'Dramatic' warnings, contradictory forecasts and irritating ads: Complaints sent to Met Éireann
49,446  42
Fora
1
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
293  0
The42
1
The Dublin man who body doubles for Mario Balotelli and Usain Bolt
39,910  9
2
'I had been kind of having dangerous and negative thoughts and realised I needed to talk to someone'
25,375  5
3
'Rio was the worst thing that had ever happened to me, but it was a blessing in disguise'
22,406  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
A top 12 ranking of the best Christmas number ones in Ireland over the past 30 years
21,782  23
2
10 ridiculous celebrity stories from 2017 we bet you've already forgotten
8,874  1
3
17 very Irish tweets about Brooklyn last night
7,874  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
LEO VARADKAR
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Taoiseach says government at Vatican's 'disposal' for Pope Francis visit
Read the emails sent to Leo in his first month as Taoiseach
CHRISTMAS
Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's everything you need to know before flying it
Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's everything you need to know before flying it
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Unwanted Christmas gifts? Here's a way to donate them to homeless people
DúN LAOGHAIRE
Teenager remains in custody over serious assault of woman (20s) in Dun Laoghaire
Teenager remains in custody over serious assault of woman (20s) in Dun Laoghaire
Juvenile arrested over serious assault of woman (20s) in Dun Laoghaire
Doing a Christmas Day swim this year? We talked to an Irish international ice swimmer for some advice
OPINION
'Some scoff at his use of social media and attire but 'brand Leo' is resonating with us'
'Some scoff at his use of social media and attire but 'brand Leo' is resonating with us'
Column: How to cope with toxic family members during Christmas
Mysterious ways: 'Dad dies. I get cancer. That isn't a mysterious way. It's a double-whammy'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie