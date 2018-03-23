  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London Tube bomber (18) sentenced to 34 years in prison

Ahmed Hassan (18) had left a home-made made bomb on a District Line train last September.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Mar 2018, 9:23 PM
24 minutes ago 1,046 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3921542
Image: Met Police
Image: Met Police

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man who left a home-made bomb on a London underground train has been jailed for a minimum of 34 years.

Ahmed Hassan (18) of Sunbury, Surrey, was found guilty last Monday of attempted murder.

Just before 8.20am on Friday 15 September, an improvised explosive device partially detonated on an eastbound District Line train at Parsons Green station.

In all, 23 people were injured as a direct result of the explosion, with some suffering serious burn injuries. A further 28 people were injured in the resulting stampede as passengers fled the train and station in panic.

Immediately afterwards, police launched an investigation to find the person responsible. The Met Police identified Hassan boarding the tube at Wimbledon Station from CCTV footage, and shared pictures of him with other police forces in the country.

Hassan was detained the day after the attack at the port of Dover.

Over the next few weeks, police managed to piece together his actions and movements in the weeks prior to the attack, and immediately afterward.

Expert analysis of the device showed that it had been constructed with the intention to fully detonate, but had for some reason only partially detonated.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said: â€œHassan built a home-made bomb packed full of shrapnel that was designed to kill, maim and injure as many people as he could. It was only through good fortune that it didnâ€™t fully detonate.

Had it done so, I have little doubt that we would have been dealing with many fatalities.

Chief Superintendent John Conaghan, from British Transport Police, said: â€œWe thoroughly welcome the lengthy sentence that Hassan has been handed by the court today. In September last year, he put Londoners through a frightening ordeal when he left his home-made bomb on a District Line train.

His appalling attack could have claimed many lives on that busy rush hour train. Thankfully, no one was killed and his imprisonment will prevent him from posing any further threat to the public.

Read:Â Teenager convicted of attempted murder after homemade bomb exploded in packed tube carriage

Read:Â 18-year-old charged in connection with the Parsons Green tube terrorist attack

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
106,881  135
2
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
101,120  108
3
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
96,429  75
Fora
1
Dunnes Stores is fighting to keep a large south Dublin site off the land-hoarders list
791  0
2
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
185  0
3
'I think you get one chance in a country like Ireland. It's a small place'
87  0
The42
1
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
55,809  31
2
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
39,501  25
3
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
29,018  48
DailyEdge.ie
1
Linda and SiobhÃ¡n's audition tapes for The Young Offenders prove that they were made for the show
6,948  0
2
Which Salt & Vinegar Crisp Are You?
6,607  5
3
Daniel O'Donnell's fortune wasn't too badly affected by his massive spend on Room to Improve
4,885  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online
COURTS
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded â‚¬195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded â‚¬195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
Rugby rape trial jury told 'morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant'
GARDAÃ­
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie