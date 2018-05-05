  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gas warning and a 'wall of fire' in Hawaii after earthquake causes volcanic eruptions

The Kilauea volcano, one of five active on the island, has erupted.

By AFP Saturday 5 May 2018, 10:50 AM
23 minutes ago 754 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3996434
In this photo released by US Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano.
In this photo released by US Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano.
In this photo released by US Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano.

A MAGNITUDE 6.9 earthquake shook Hawaii’s Big Island last night, prompting fresh eruptions of a volcano that has been spewing lava near residential areas, forcing hundreds of people to flee.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 12.32pm local time (10.32pm here) and was centred on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, which first erupted on Thursday after a series of tremors.

“This is in almost exactly the same location as the deadly 1975 M 7.1 quake,” USGC said in a tweet.

That quake killed two people and injured 28.

Another 5.7-magnitude tremor had hit the island earlier and authorities said they expect more seismic activity.

The quakes have prompted the Kilauea volcano, one of five active on the island, to erupt.

Drone and video footage showed orange magma gushing up from cracks in the ground and snaking through a wooded area.

Molten lava could also be seen bubbling up through cracks on streets in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens neighborhood where residents were ordered to evacuate on Thursday.

The area is home to about 1,700 people and 770 structures. The broader district potentially impacted by the threat is home to some 10,000 people.

No injuries have been reported but several homes were said to have been destroyed or badly damaged, authorities said.

Dangerous gas warning

Hawaii Volcano In this still frame taken from video, lava flows over a road in the Puna District. Source: AP/PA Images

Officials urged any remaining residents to evacuate and warned of extremely high levels of toxic fumes.

“Hawaii Fire Department reports extremely dangerous air quality conditions due to high levels of sulfur dioxide gas in the evacuation area,” the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said.

“Elderly, young and people with respiratory issues need to comply with the mandatory evacuation order and leave the area,” said a statement from the mayor’s office.

Governor David Ige said residents were being housed in community centers until the danger from Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has passed.

The lava outbreak came after hundreds of small earthquakes in recent days that followed the collapse of a crater floor on the Puu Oo volcanic cone.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake early Thursday south of the cone triggered rockfalls and potential additional collapse of the crater, USGS said.

It sent a short-lived but massive pink plume of ash wafting into the air.

Big Island resident Janice Wei, who moved to Hawaii from California — known for its own high earthquake risk — said the eruption was almost a “relief.”

“We’ve been waiting for big movement from the crater, after so many small earthquakes,” she told AFP.

“Hawaiians and local people have lived here forever,” she said. “You know what’s going on; we have warning systems.

“Everybody should be prepared.”

‘Fire curtain’

Hawaii Volcano This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. Source: Shane Turpin

Using his drone, area resident Jeremiah Osuna captured video footage of the lava flow, which he described as a “fire curtain” that left him feeling “shock and awe.”

“It was like if you put a bunch of rocks into a dryer and turned it on — a lot of earth and pressure and fire just moving around,” Osuna told AFP.

Governor Ige activated the state’s National Guard troops, and told residents to pay heed to official warnings.

He also signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island.

In his emergency declaration, the governor noted the current flow was similar to a 1960 eruption in the Kapoho area that “caused significant damage.”

Geologist Janet Babb of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory told AFP that scientists had been following an “intrusion of magma” down the rift zone since Monday afternoon in anticipation of a possible eruption.

Though the cracks from which lava was emitting had gone dormant, she emphasized that “the overall concern and the overall event has not ended.”

US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was mobilizing resources, as well as monitoring for forest fires, power outages and water supply issues.

Hawaii Island, or the Big Island, is the largest of the eight main islands that comprise the Pacific US state, an archipelago that includes hundreds of smaller volcanic islands.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Most wanted British fugitive arrested outside gym in Spain
35,795  18
2
Man who was Ann Lovett's boyfriend breaks silence
33,490  44
3
Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway
28,575  60
Fora
1
'On the day I signed the lease, the news that night said the recession had started'
761  0
2
Dublin council is planning a 'last-mile delivery' service to cut back on trucks and vans in the city
218  0
The42
1
Irish FA turn down Cliftonville request and God Save The Queen will be played before tomorrow's cup final
41,602  65
2
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
32,212  39
3
RTÉ announce their live TV schedule for GAA championship games for 2018
31,453  28
DailyEdge
1
Kris Jenner spoke out about Kanye's comments on slavery on The Ellen Show
5,917  0
2
Ed Sheeran's Cork gigs kick off tonight and the entire city has completely lost the run of itself
5,730  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
4,206  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy injured during hit-and-run incident
Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway
DUBLIN
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
Average rents in Dublin have hit a new record high of €1,875 a month
Top two! Dublin and Mayo unveil starting teams for Sunday's league final showdown
COURT
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie