  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PHOTOS: Hawaii volcano forces evacuations as lava destroys homes

Over 1500 residents have been ordered to evacuate the surrounding areas as some lose their homes.

By AFP Monday 7 May 2018, 11:09 AM
36 minutes ago 2,978 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3998227
Lava has spurted onto nearby roads causing residents to evacuate.
Lava has spurted onto nearby roads causing residents to evacuate.
Lava has spurted onto nearby roads causing residents to evacuate.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have been forced to flee parts of Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted last Thursday, spitting out lava from ground fissures and releasing dangerous gases into residential areas.

While lava continued to erupt intermittently in the Leilani Estates area – with red-hot lava fountains sometimes spouting 70 meters into the air – other eruptions have ceased.

But highly toxic sulfur dioxide gas pouring from some fissures continued to contribute to “extremely dangerous” conditions.

“The high levels of sulfur dioxide are a threat to all who become exposed,” the Hawaii County Civil Defense office said in an alert.

Hawaii Volcano A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Source: AP/PA Images

 

UPI 20180506 Lava from Fissure 7 slowly advancing on Hookapu Street in Leilani Estates. Source: UPI/PA Images

 

Hawaii Volcano Lava flows toward a home in Puna District. Source: AP/PA Images

 

Hawaii Volcano Resident Sam Knox watches lava stretch across road which is a few hundreds yards from his home. Source: PA/Marco Garcia

Hawaii Volcano The extremely toxic volcanic gas streams out of a vent in the ground. Source: PA/Marco Garcia

 

Hawaii Volcano Glowing plumes of lava have shot hundreds of feet into the air at some point, officials say. Source: PA/Caleb Jones

The area has suffered several severe shocks since Thursday, when a magnitude 5 earthquake under Kilauea’s south flank set off an initial eruption. A quake Friday was measured at magnitude 6.9, the most powerful to hit the islands since 1975.

Kilauea – which according to Hawaiian folklore is home to Pele, the volcano goddess – saw nearly continuous activity during the 19th century.

It is one of five currently active volcanoes on Hawaii Island, sometimes known as the archipelago’s Big Island.

“Kilauea ranks among the world’s most active volcanoes,” says the US Geological Survey (USGS), “and may even top the list.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
47,860  293
2
Department of Housing won't comment on claims non-EU nationals may be removed from homeless list
39,055  115
3
'All the sex you can handle... what more do you want': Woman wins €37k in sexual harassment case
35,407  0
Fora
1
After luring some of Deloitte's top staff, this blockchain firm is setting up shop in Dublin
690  0
2
Meet the 'secretive' Limerick man who's quietly putting eyes on spacecraft and cars
292  0
3
‘It feels like a different life’: How Conor O'Loughlin went from rugby star to tech entrepreneur
129  0
The42
1
As it happened: New York v Leitrim, Connacht SFC quarter-final
96,410  17
2
New York agonisingly denied historic championship win by last-gasp Leitrim in extra-time
49,323  32
3
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
34,921  63
DailyEdge
1
An Irish influencer has shown just how different the cameras on the iPhone and a Samsung are when it comes to selfies
16,864  3
2
11 of the saddest properties available to rent in Dublin this May
13,314  1
3
Conor McGregor threw son Junior a fiesta-themed 1st birthday party in Kildare complete with, eh, lobster
9,652  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
UK
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal
Two London teens shot in broad daylight as violent crime surges
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
ABORTION
8 out of 10 voters in this area backed the Eighth Amendment in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
8 out of 10 voters in this area backed the Eighth Amendment in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
Q&A: Who will pay for abortions if the Eighth Amendment is repealed?
People who become Irish citizens on 21 May won't be able to vote in Eighth referendum
OPINION
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'
'Mad, loony, mental, psycho or schizo': Behind every mental health diagnosis is a person
'As Ireland prepares for its referendum, I'm in the middle of another divisive campaign'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie